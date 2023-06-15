Selway Asset Management Raises Position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLPB stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

