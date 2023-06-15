Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $58.17 billion $236.31 million 18.22 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $30.19 billion $638.55 million 207.85

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 58.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1092 2671 2855 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora peers beat Sendas Distribuidora on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

