ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $568.80. 201,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $570.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

