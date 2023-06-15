ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 187000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

