Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,404 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

