Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 23.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 170,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.