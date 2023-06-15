Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 23.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 170,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

MITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.