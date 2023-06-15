Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 23.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 170,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

