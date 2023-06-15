Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 22.2%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AGESY. ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.
ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
