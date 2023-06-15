Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 21.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.4 days.

Air New Zealand Trading Up 4.7 %

ANZFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

