Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Decreases By 55.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

