Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Expands By 34.4%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.3 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock remained flat at $37.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.