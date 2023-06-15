Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Expands By 34.4%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.3 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate stock remained flat at $37.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Featured Articles
