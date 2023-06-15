Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 109.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Allot Communications Trading Up 4.7 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

