Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Decreases By 20.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Business Bank stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $255.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

