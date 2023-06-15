Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of BKNIY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Bankinter Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Further Reading
