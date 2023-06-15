Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKNIY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bankinter

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.