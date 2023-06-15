Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

