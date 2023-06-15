Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Decreases By 54.1%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BIGZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,846. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.