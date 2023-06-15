Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Decreases By 33.3%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

BWCAW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

