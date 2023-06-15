Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 41.3%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

