Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 75.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.04) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

