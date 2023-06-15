Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 53.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
Shares of CFWFF stock remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.
