Short Interest in Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Drops By 57.8%

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
RIINF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
