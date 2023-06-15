Short Interest in Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Drops By 57.8%

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

RIINF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

