Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 23.1%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 2,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

About CF Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.