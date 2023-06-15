Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Decreases By 50.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.6 %

Chesapeake Financial Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

