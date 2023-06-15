Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rises By 42.0%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,519.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.82%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 289,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective for the company.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

