Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 38.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Crown Crafts Stock Performance
Shares of CRWS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 23,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.
Crown Crafts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
