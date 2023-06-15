Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 38.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 23,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.