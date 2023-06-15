Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Decreases By 36.0%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

