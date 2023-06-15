Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 55.6%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,649. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.36.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

