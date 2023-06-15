Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 27.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.