Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 27.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

