Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Increases By 83.3%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFHT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,951,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

