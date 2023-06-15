Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DDIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,477. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

