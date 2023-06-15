Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 102.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the May 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

