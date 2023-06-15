Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 20.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
