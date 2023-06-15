Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 20.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $20,554,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

