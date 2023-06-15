Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Drops By 26.6%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.00.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.55%.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

