Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Declines By 52.6%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,994 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,658 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 946,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 501,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

GTXAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 15,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

