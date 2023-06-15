Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declines By 55.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

