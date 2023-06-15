Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Grows By 35.2%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 4,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.66. Histogen had a negative net margin of 73,189.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Histogen will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.