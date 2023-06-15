Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.6%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,895,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.28 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,977,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

