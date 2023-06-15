Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 23.6%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,895,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.28 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
