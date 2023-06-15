Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expands By 32.8%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 370,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 4.5 %

TUSK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 224,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading

