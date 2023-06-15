Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expands By 32.8%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 370,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 4.5 %
TUSK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 224,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
