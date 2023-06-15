Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 60.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.11.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Special Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

