Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Rises By 36.4%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

