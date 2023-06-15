Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Increases By 187.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGYWW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.