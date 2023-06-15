Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreases By 24.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

