Short Interest in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Declines By 28.1%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

