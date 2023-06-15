Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Decreases By 22.8%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonendo Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Sonendo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,027. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 131.26%. Analysts predict that Sonendo will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

