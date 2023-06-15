Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 54.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
STSBF stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Wednesday. 26,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
