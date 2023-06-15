Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Rises By 195.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SLNG remained flat at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Stabilis Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,775.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.