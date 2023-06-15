Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Decreases By 62.5%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of TNXXF stock remained flat at C$32.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.44. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

