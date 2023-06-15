Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Grows By 19.9%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TELA Bio Trading Down 3.7 %

TELA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 32,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $260,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,835,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 777,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

