Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Drops By 25.0%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Telstra Group Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Telstra Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $14.90.
About Telstra Group
Further Reading
