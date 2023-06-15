Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Drops By 25.0%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Telstra Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

