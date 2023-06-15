Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Decreases By 41.3%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 752,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

TRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.