Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 45.7%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

VASO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

