Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 45.7%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
VASO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
About Vaso
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.