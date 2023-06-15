Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Decreases By 90.9%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGASW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,424. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $279,000.

